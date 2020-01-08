Attacks underway on multiple locations in Iraq according to US official - Reuters News

According to Reuters, the United States believes there have been potentially multiple attacks on locations in Iraq, including the al Asad airbase that hosts US forces, a US official told Reuters on Tuesday, without providing additional information.
It was unclear what other sites may have been attacked. Tensions have mounted with Iran following a US drone strike on Friday that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
Another US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, had confirmed to Reuters earlier that a rocket attack had taken place against al Asad airbase, but did not confirm other sites.
US President Donald Trump visited the base in his December 2018 trip to Iraq.
