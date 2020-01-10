Atlanta Fed's GDPNow unchanged at 2.3% for Q4

Following Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls report, the real gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States is expected to expand by 2.3% in the last quarter of the year, unchanged from January 7th, the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta showed on Friday.

"After this morning's release of the employment report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and the wholesale trade report from the US Census Bureau, the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 2.4% and -2.5%, respectively, to 2.3% and -2.7%, respectively," the Atlanta Fed explained.