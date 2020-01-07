Following this week's macroeconomic data releases, the real gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States is expected to expand by 2.3% in the last quarter of the year, unchanged from January 3rd, the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta showed on Friday.

"After yesterday's and today's data releases from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the Institute for Supply Management, a slight increase in the nowcast of fourth-quarter real net exports was offset by declines in the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth," the Atlanta Fed explained.