Following this week's macroeconomic data releases, the real gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States is expected to expand by 2.3% in the last quarter of the year, unchanged from January 3rd, the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta showed on Friday.
"After yesterday's and today's data releases from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the Institute for Supply Management, a slight increase in the nowcast of fourth-quarter real net exports was offset by declines in the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth," the Atlanta Fed explained.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extending its falls amid upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, as the US dollar is gaining ground. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 55 points while ongoing Mid-East tensions also support the greenback.
GBP/USD reverses gains as parliament resumes Brexit debate
GBP/USD is below 1.3150, reversing gains seen earlier. The UK parliament reconvenes after the holidays and is set to advance PM Johnson's Brexit bill. Mid-East tensions have diminished.
Cryptos: Decisive day in the balance between Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin retreats in search of a second bullish attempt at the $8000 level. Ethereum wins the first resistance despite Bitcoin's opposition. XRP is doing very well but should do better if it is to gain momentum.
XAU/USD clings to 6.5-year highs
The yellow metal is trading in a bull trend above its main monthly simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is attempting to have a convincing break above the 1560/1600 price zone.
USD/JPY extends recovery breaking above 108.50
US dollar rises further across the board after US data. USD/JPY up for the second day, recovers important technical levels. Economic data from the US came in better-than-expected, helping the upside.