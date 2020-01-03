Atlanta Fed's GDPNow unchanged at 2.3% for Q4

Following this week's macroeconomic data releases, the real gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States is expected to expand by 2.3% in the last quarter of the year, unchanged from December 23rd, the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta showed on Friday.

"After this week's data releases from the US Census Bureau and the Institute for Supply Management, increases in the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real government spending growth and fourth-quarter real net exports were offset by declines in the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth," the publication read.