Atlanta Fed's GDPNow rose to 2.3% for Q4 from 2.1%

The real gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States following Monday's macroeconomic data releases is expected to expand by 2.3%, compared to 2.1% reported on Friday, in the last quarter of the year, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's latest GDPNow report showed.

"After this morning's advance durable manufacturing report from the US Census Bureau, and this morning's new home sales and construction costs from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from -0.9% to -0.1%," the Atlanta Fed explained in its publication.