Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecasts 1.5% growth in fourth quarter

According to the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the real gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States (US) is expected to expand by 1.5% in the last quarter of the year.

"The initial estimate of third-quarter real GDP growth released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on October 30 was 1.9 percent, 0.2 percentage points above the final GDPNow model nowcast released on October 28," Atlanta Fed noted in its press release.