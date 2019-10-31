Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecasts 1.5% growth in fourth quarter

According to the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the real gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States (US) is expected to expand by 1.5% in the last quarter of the year.
"The initial estimate of third-quarter real GDP growth released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on October 30 was 1.9 percent, 0.2 percentage points above the final GDPNow model nowcast released on October 28," Atlanta Fed noted in its press release.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreating sharply from 1.1175
The EUR/USD pair flirted with October highs following better than expected European figures. Still, dominant risk-aversion is taking its toll, quickly falling to fresh daily lows, entering negative territory daily basis.
GBP/USD extends gains on USD weakness, UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty.
USD/JPY: China said to doubt of a long-term deal with the US, yen soars
Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged, hinted more easing coming. US-China trade war jitters triggered risk-off, fueling demand for the yen. USD/JPY pair bearish, decline to accelerate below 108.00.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1510 level
Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.
BTC, ETH, XRP: CME boosts the maturity of Bitcoin as an institutional investment
Financial Options mitigate risk in highly volatile assets. Ethereum and Ripple show uncertain technicals - elevated volatility is likely. ETH/USD moves to the limit of the critical double bottom level.