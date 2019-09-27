Atlanta Fed's GDPNow for third quarter rose to 2.1% from 1.9%

According to the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the real gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States (US) is expected to expand by 2.1% in the third quarter of the year.
"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2019 is 2.1% on September 27, up from 1.9% on September 18," Atlanta Fed said in its publication.
"After last week's and this week's data releases by the National Association of Realtors, the US Census Bureau, and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, an increase in the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth more than offset a decrease in the nowcast of third-quarter real consumer spending growth."
