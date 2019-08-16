Atlanta Fed's GDPNow for third quarter of 2019 stays unchanged at 2.2%

According to the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the real GDP in the US is expected to expand by 2.2% in the third quarter of the year.

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2019 is 2.2% on August 16, unchanged from August 15 after rounding. After this morning's new residential construction report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcast of third-quarter real residential investment growth increased from -1.2% to 0.7%," Atlanta Fed elaborated in its press release.

There was no market reaction to this publication and the US Dollar Index is now up 0.1% on the day at 98.25.