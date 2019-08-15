Atlanta Fed's GDPNow for third quarter of 2019 rises to 2.2% from 1.9%

According to the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the real GDP in the US is expected to expand by 2.2% in the third quarter of the year compared to 1.9% announced last week.
"An increase in the nowcast of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth from 2.7 percent to 3.4 percent after this morning’s retail sales release from the U.S. Census Bureau was partly offset by a decline in the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth from 0.5 percent to -0.5 percent after the retail sales and inventories releases from the Census Bureau and the industrial production report from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors," Atlanta Fed explained in its press release.
EUR/USD accelerates slump, battles with 1.1100 on ECB-related headlines
The EUR/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure following comments from ECB’s Rehn, saying that the central bank needs to come up with a “significant and impactful policy package” next September. Upbeat Retail Sales add to the bearish case.
GBP/USD extends advance to 1.2150 region
The Pound accelerates its recovery against the greenback after tripping stops above the 1.2100 level. Better-than-expected UK Retail Sales add to the positive momentum.
USD/JPY clings to gains above 106 as Wall Street rebounds
Wall Street's main indexes post modest gains in early trade. Retail sales in July rose 0.7% to beat analysts' estimates. US Dollar Index extends gains above 98 in NA session.
Gold stable above $1,500.00, in the hands of sentiment
Gold (futures on Comex) see-sawed between gains and losses so far this Thursday, with the risk sentiment and demand for safe-havens playing a key role amid mounting US recession risks and ongoing US-China trade tensions.
China kicks investors while they're down
Every time investors find the strength to pick themselves up off the floor, the trade war delivers another blow and knocks them down again. This morning that came in the form of reports that China is threatening retaliation against Trump's tariffs that are due to come into force on 1 September.