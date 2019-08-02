Atlanta Fed's GDPNow for third quarter of 2019 drops to 1.9% from 2.2%

According to the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the real GDP in the US is expected to expand by 1.9% in the third quarter of the year compared to 2.2% announced yesterday.

"After this morning's economic releases, the nowcasts of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth, third-quarter real private fixed investment growth, and third-quarter real government expenditures growth decreased from 3.0%, 4.0%, and 2.4%, respectively, to 2.8%, 3.4%, and 2.2%, respectively," Atlanta Fed said.