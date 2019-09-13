Atlanta Fed's GDPNow for third quarter of 2019 drops to 1.8% from 1.9%

According to the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the real GDP in the US is expected to expand by 1.8% in the third quarter of the year.

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2019 is 1.8 percent on September 13, down from 1.9 percent on September 11," Atlanta Fed said in its pulication.

"After yesterday’s and this morning's data releases from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the U.S Census Bureau, slight declines in the nowcasts of third-quarter real consumer spending and government spending growth and third-quarter real net exports were partially offset by a slight increase in the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth."