Atlanta Fed's GDPNow for second quarter of 2019 ticks up to 1.4%

According to the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the real GDP in the U.S. is expected to expand by 1.4% in the second quarter compared to 1.3% announced on July 3rd.

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2019 is 1.4 percent on July 10, up from 1.3 percent on July 3," the publication read.

"The nowcast of second-quarter real GDP growth increased 0.1 percentage points on July 5 after the release of the employment report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics."

With investors staying focused on the FOMC meeting minutes that will be released later in the session, the greenback largely ignored that rpeort.