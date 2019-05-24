Atlanta Fed's GDPNow for second quarter of 2019 ticks up to 1.3%

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2019 is 1.3% on May 24, up from 1.2% on May 16," the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta said in its latest GDPNow publication.

"After the U.S. Census Bureau's releases on new home sales and construction costs on Thursday, May 23, the nowcast of second-quarter real residential investment growth increased from -4.0 percent to -1.6 percent."