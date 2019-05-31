Atlanta Fed's GDPNow for second quarter of 2019 ticks down to 1.2%

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2019 is 1.2 percent on May 31, down from 1.3 percent on May 24," the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta said in its latest GDPNow report.

"A slight increase in the nowcast of the contribution of personal consumption expenditures to second-quarter real GDP growth from 1.99 percentage points to 2.03 percentage points after this morning’s personal income and outlays report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis was more than offset by a decline in the nowcast of second-quarter real nonresidential equipment investment growth from 0.7 percent to -1.4 percent after yesterday’s and today’s economic releases."