Atlanta Fed's GDPNow for second quarter of 2019 rose to 1.5% from 1.3%

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2019 is 1.5 percent on June 6, up from 1.3 percent on June 3," the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta said in its latest GDPNow report.

"On Tuesday, June 4, the nowcasts of second-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and second-quarter real nonresidential equipment investment growth increased from 3.0 percent and -1.2 percent, respectively, to 3.2 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, after the light vehicle sales release by the U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis and the M3-2 manufacturing report by the U.S. Census Bureau."