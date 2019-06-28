Atlanta Fed's GDPNow for second quarter of 2019 drops to 1.9% from 1.5%

According to the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, following today's macroeconomic data releases, the real GDP in the U.S. is expected to expand by 1.9% in the second quarter.

"After this morning’s personal income and outlays release from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the nowcast of second-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth decreased from 3.9 percent to 3.7 percent," Atlanta Fed said in its publication.

"After yesterday’s GDP release and this morning’s release of the underlying detail tables of the national income and product accounts, both from the BEA, the nowcast of second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth fell from -3.8 percent to -4.9 percent."