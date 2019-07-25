Atlanta Fed's GDPNow for second quarter of 2019 drops to 1.3% from 1.6%

According to the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the real GDP in the U.S. is expected to expand by 1.3% in the second quarter compared to 1.6% announced on July 17.

"After this morning's Advance Economic Indicators and advance durable manufacturing reports from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcasts of the contributions of inventory investment and net exports to second-quarter real GDP growth decreased from -0.97 percentage points and -0.50 percentage points, respectively, to -1.09 percentage points and -0.63 percentage points, respectively," the publication read.

The US Dollar Index doesn't seem to be paying any attention to this report and was last down 0.1% on the day at 97.58.