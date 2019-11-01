Atlanta Fed's GDPNow fell to 1.1% for fourth quarter from 1.5%

According to the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the real gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States (US) following today's macroeconomic data releases expected to expand by 1.1% in the last quarter of the year, lower than the 1.5% reported on October 31st.

The market largely ignored this publication and the US Dollar Index was last down 0.15% on the day at 97.20.

Earlier today, the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 48.3 to miss the market expectation of 48.9 and showed that the economic activity in the manufacturing sector continued to contract in October.