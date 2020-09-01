Atlanta Fed's GDPNow edges lower to 28.5% for Q3 after US data

The real gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States is expected to grow by 28.5%, down slightly from 28.9% on August 28th, in the third quarter of 2020, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's latest GDPNow report showed on Friday.
"After this morning's Manufacturing ISM Report On Business from the Institute for Supply Management and the construction spending report from the U.S. Census Bureau, a decrease in the nowcast of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth from 33.8% to 32.2% was offset by increases in the nowcasts of third-quarter real residential investment growth and third-quarter real government spending growth from 31.3% and 14.3%, respectively, to 37.2% and 17.0%, respectively," Atlanta Fed explained in its press release.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and was last seen posting small daily gains at 92.19.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after testing the critical 1.2000 level
Profit-taking continues on the back of upbeat US data. EUR/USD is down from 1.2011 and about to pierce the 1.1900 mark, although the long-term bullish potential remains intact.
GBP/USD retreats further, falls below 1.3400
After hitting 1.3485, a fresh yearly high, GBP/USD turned south amid upbeat US data backed a corrective advance in the extremely oversold greenback.
XAU/USD gearing up for a test of $2000, ISM eyed
US dollar licks its wounds, still supportive of Gold’s upside. ISM Manufacturing PMI and Employment Index to improve. Technical set up still favors the XAU bulls.
Ready for a bull run in the cryptomarket?
Ethereum shows a pattern comparable to the one seen in 2017 prior to the bullish outburst. Bitcoin is lagging behind but could catch up in the next sessions. Ripple follows the market and leaves behind the passivity of previous months.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.