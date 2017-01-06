Atlanta Fed: GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth Q2 of 2017 is 4.0%

According to the latest report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta:

"The GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2017 is 4.0 percent on June 1, up from 3.8 percent on May 30. The forecasts for second-quarter real nonresidential structures investment growth and real government spending growth fell from 6.2 percent and -0.3 percent to 3.4 percent and -0.7 percent, respectively, after this morning's construction spending release from the U.S. Census Bureau."