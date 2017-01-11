Atlanta Fed: GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth in Q4 at 4.5%

"The GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2017 is 4.5 percent on November 1, up from 2.9 percent on October 30," the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta reported on Wednesday.

Key quotes

"The forecasts of real consumer spending growth and real private fixed investment growth increased from 2.8 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, to 4.1 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively, after this morning's Manufacturing ISM Report On Business from the Institute for Supply Management."

"The model's estimate of the dynamic factor for October—normalized to have mean 0 and standard deviation 1 and used to forecast the yet-to-be released monthly GDP source data—increased from 0.04 to 1.43 after the ISM report."