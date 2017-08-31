Atlanta Fed: GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth in Q3 eases to 3.3%By Eren Sengezer
"The GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2017 is 3.3 percent on August 31, down from 3.3 percent on August 25," said the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta on Thursday.
Key quotes:
- The forecasts of the contributions of net exports and inventory investment to third-quarter GDP growth changed from -0.03 and 0.79 percentage points to -0.22 and 0.93 percentage points, respectively, following Monday's Advance Economic Indicators Report from the U.S. Census Bureau and revisions to second-quarter GDP and the accompanying underlying detail tables by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released yesterday and today.
