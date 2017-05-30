Atlanta Fed: GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth in Q2 improved to 3.8%

"The GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2017 is 3.8 percent on May 30, up from 3.7 percent on May 26. The forecast for second-quarter real consumer spending growth increased from 2.9 percent to 3.3 percent after this morning's personal income and outlays release from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis," announced the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta on Tuesday.