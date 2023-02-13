ASX 200: Softening US dollar boosts indices as banks and resources sectors edge lower [video]

The summary mentions that the US dollar is softening while indices are becoming stronger. Banks and resources sectors are seen as lower. The Elliott Wave analysis of the ASX200 suggests that a bullish corrective pattern (b) of 2 is ongoing and not yet completed. There is no specific strategy mentioned for the ASX200 during this corrective process. Other mentions include CBA, BHP, RIO, FMG, NCM, GDX, PLS, IGO, DXY, AUDUSD Content ASX200, CBA, IRON ORE, BHP, RIO, FMG,GOLD, NCM, GDX, PLS, LTR, DXY, AUDUSD, GOV-BONDS Summary Softer USD Stronger Indices. Banks and resources edging lower. Elliott Wave ASX200 b) of 2 bullish corrective pattern not completed. Strategy ASX200 No Strategy during the corrective process

