ASX 200: Softening US dollar boosts indices as banks and resources sectors edge lower [video]

The summary mentions that the US dollar is softening while indices are becoming stronger. Banks and resources sectors are seen as lower. The Elliott Wave analysis of the ASX200 suggests that a bullish corrective pattern (b) of 2 is ongoing and not yet completed.
There is no specific strategy mentioned for the ASX200 during this corrective process. Other mentions include CBA, BHP, RIO, FMG, NCM, GDX, PLS, IGO, DXY, AUDUSD
Content ASX200, CBA, IRON ORE, BHP, RIO, FMG,GOLD, NCM, GDX, PLS, LTR, DXY, AUDUSD, GOV-BONDS
Summary Softer USD Stronger Indices. Banks and resources edging lower.
Elliott Wave ASX200 b) of 2 bullish corrective pattern not completed.
Strategy ASX200 No Strategy during the corrective process
Video Chapters
00:00 S&P/ASX 200 (XJO) / USD DXY
13:57 Commonwealth Bank CBA, XXJ
16:00 BHP Group (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), Fortescue Metals Group (FMG)
19:48 Lithium Stocks. PLS & IGO
30:42 Newcrest Mining NCM / GOLD XAUUSD GDX
35:13 AUDUSD / US Dollar DXY
38:27 TRIAL Buy 1 Month Get 3 Months
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge com
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to extend gains above 0.6970 ahead of US Inflation and RBA Lowe’s speech
The AUD/USD pair showed a firm recovery in Monday’s trading session as investors ignored the consequences of a surprise upside in the United States inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions amid airborne threats to the US.
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0700 as traders brace for EU Q4 GDP, US inflation
EUR/USD holds onto the week-start gains from the five-week low around 1.0725-30 during early Tuesday morning in Asia. The major currency pair benefited from the improvement in market sentiment, as well as the broad Euro gains.
Gold: XAU/USD bears comply with symmetrical triangle
Gold price was choppy in New York but decisively bearish as per the technicals and failures to rally even on US Dollar weakness as the session got going around the London fix and Wall Street's cash open.
Decentraland: 15% decline as sell signals collide
Decentraland price could be on the brink of a much steeper downtrend. After a 2X rally in the winter, an additional 30% decline from today's price would be relatively reasonable.
US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters Premium
Clunkers are causing calamity – at least for stock markets, which have clung to Manheim's report about the costs of used vehicles to fear robust inflation figures. The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report has been the No. 1 market mover in 2022. The new year is no different.