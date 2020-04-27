- ASX banks are a focus as the pandemic extends into the end of the month.
- Bank earnings are being digested following the COVID-19 lockdown.
- ASX has moved down to a rising support line ahead of the 23.6% Fibo.
Australian shares are pretty much flat at the start of the week's trading with the ASX 200 Index travelling between a narrow 5,214.80 and 5,258.80 range on Monday, currently sitting at 5,238.20 and -0.08%.
Earnings are being digested following the COVID-19 lockdown weeks with NAB slashing its dividend and revealing a 51 per cent slump in first-half profit. In a trading halt, the bank seeking to raise an extra $3 billion by issuing 212 million new shares. NAB's share price was $15.76 when the market closed on Friday. The bank has also slashed its interim dividend to shareholders down to 30 cents.
Banks are a focus as the pandemic extends into the end of the month considering how exposed banks are to the nature of an economic slowdown and the vast unemployment, bankruptcies and bad debts that will be no doubt surging into next month. The remainder of the big four also shared gloomy early fortunes. Indeed, investors will be worried that the big four will be resorting to cutting their dividends. ANZ is down 3.8% to $15.40 at the time of writing, while Commonwealth Bank is off by 2.6% to $57.36 and Westpac is down 4.89% to $14.60.
AUD/USD bid in Asia
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar has started on the front foot in markets today, +0.59% to 0.6431 from 0.6380. More on that here: AUD/USD refreshes eight-day high above 0.6400 amid risk reset
ASX 200 Index levels
The ASX 200 was capped by the 38.2% Fibonacci level (5470) and has since moved down to a rising support line ahead of the 23.6% Fibo. On a continuation to the downside, bears will be looking for an extension below the COVID-19 lows of 4402. A break higher will extend towards a 50% mean reversion at 5794 ahead of a 61.8% golden ration at 6127.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
AUD/USD in weekly highs above 0.6400, ignores poor China data
AUD/USD holds firmer near the weekly high of 0.6439, as the bulls ignore the slump in the Chinese Industrial Profits data amid a generalized US dollar weakness, in light of the upbeat market mood.
USD/JPY snaps three-day losing streak, but still directionless below 108
USD/JPY registers mild gains around mid-107s while inside a short-term descending triangle. 200-day SMA adds to the resistance before the monthly top. 50% and 60% Fibonacci retracements limit downside past-triangle support.
WTI oil price drops 5% in Asia as oversupply concerns persist
WTI remains on the offer as analyst reiterate that the market is oversupplied. Oil has begun the final week of April on a negative note, falling over 5% during Monday's session on persistent oversupply concerns. The number of active US oil rigs fall for the sixth straight week.
Gold: Mildly heavy above $1,700 amid less active markets in Asia
Gold fails to extend the late Friday's recovery moves. A lack of major catalysts keeps the bullion traders clueless amid a broad risk-off wave. US virus data keeps challenging the ease of lockdowns, Australia/Japan seem to near the decision.
3 rate decisions, GDP & earnings marks busy FX week
For most of the major currencies and USD/JPY in particular, consolidation was the primary theme this week. The trading range for USD/JPY was less than 80 pips and, on most days, less than 50.