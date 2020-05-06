ASX 200 Index sags midweek, Retail Sales beat supports

- Australian shares under pressure on Wednesday, ASX 200 Index consolidating.
- ASX 200 Index finding a base following the Retail Sales data.
- Commodities markets are mixed, financials are weighing.
Australian shares have dipped in trade on Tuesday, having started out the day on the backfoot and extending losses into the time of writing. ASX 200 Index is trading at 5,361, -0.85% on the day so far, finding a base following the Retail Sales data.
Firstly, Australian retail turnover rose 8.5 per cent in March 2020, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade figures. This follows a rise of 0.6 per cent in February 2020.
Financials weighing
Meanwhile, following a last-minute sell-off on Wall Street, the souring mood rolled over into early Asian markets, We had a slide in USD/JPY and early predictions for a negative start for the ASX 200. Right from the off, banks were heavy with the big four sliding. ANZ was lower by 24 cents, or 1.46 per cent, at $16.21 and Commonwealth Bank lost 78 cents, or 1.28 per cent, to $60.07. NAB shed 22 cents, or 1.29 per cent, to $16.77, while Westpac lost 23 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $15.97.
Commodities mixed
Elsewhere, energy stocks are on the rise with a comeback in the price of oil. ICE Brent was breaking above US$30/bbl yesterday and WTI was having a look in at the $28 handle.
On the flip side, we could also start to see some supply in industrial metals with the Peruvian government announcing its plans to ease restrictions for its mining sector in May, allowing it to restart some operations.
However, to the contrary, it is noted that China’s bonded warehouse inventory of copper has dropped from around 339kt at the end of March to 296kt at the end of April, reflecting improved demand in the local market.
"Pfizer administered to the first US patients its experimental vaccine, as it tries to reduce the time it takes to develop a new inoculation. This saw copper prices rise 0.7% to settle above USD5100/t," analysts at ANZ bank explained.
ASX 200 Index's 38.2% Fibo is a key resistance
The 38.2% Fibonacci level (5470) acts as a key resistance barrier. The index has been trading between there and the 23.6% Fibo since the end of March. The bears will be looking for an extension below the COVID-19 lows of 4402. However, on a break higher will extend towards a 50% mean reversion at 5794 ahead of a 61.8% golden ration at 6127.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends gains above 0.6400 on upbeat Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD keeps the week-start recovery intact above 0.6400 amid expectations of US economy re-open, absence of US-China tussle portray mild risk-on sentiment. The bulls also cheer the upbeat Australian Retail Sales data.
USD/JPY drops to fresh daily lows to test 106.20
USD/JPY is moving lower and testing 106.20 lows and the lowest levels since March of earlier this year. The move started overnight in the European session since topping in the 106.80s. Yen is picking up a bid amid an underbelly of risk.
WTI snaps five-day rise to revisit $24.00, EIA data eyed
WTI declines from multi-day high amid the latest risk-off. A slump in global activity numbers jostles with hopes of the economic restart. API registered another oil inventory build, EIA figures awaited.
Gold: Bears attack $1,700 inside short-term triangle
Gold prices snap three-day winning streak. The yellow metal keeps trading between the two-week-old symmetrical triangle. As a result, sellers can aim for the weekly low surrounding $1,690 once the Gold prices drop below $1,700 round-figure.
Dollar shrugs off ISM but could crash on NFPs
Investors took the US dollar and US equities higher on Tuesday following better than expected data. Service sector activity contracted at its fastest pace since 2009 but the decline in non-manufacturing ISM from 52.5 to 41.8 was better than the market’s 38.0 forecast.