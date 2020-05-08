ASX 200 Index pulls back into a northerly trajectory post RBA's SoMP

- ASX 200 Index moving towards a key resistance target.
- Upbeat projections in the face of COVID-19 lockdown easing from the RBA supporting risk appetite.
Australian shares have been rising on Friday, with a slight setback ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, although cheering the optimism in the report and correcting higher.
At the time of writing, ASX 200 Index is trading at 5,402, +1.05% on the day having travelled form a low of 5,364.2 to a high of 5,428. Energy, financials and property stocks have been leading the gains which cheered a positive surge in both European and US markets on Thursday. Investors are getting behind the positive sentiment surrounding nations putting businesses back to work and relaxing lockdown measures in order to open up their economies again.
There were a number of positive takeaways from the RBA's SoMP which can be read in full here:
Key notes
- RBA forecasts CPI -1% for June, +0.25% dec, +1.25% dec 2021, +1.5% June 2022.
- RBA forecasts YoY GDP at -8% for June, -6% dec, +6% dec 2021, +5% June 2022.
- RBA forecasts unemployment 10% for June, 9% dec, 7.5% dec 2021, 6.5% June 2022.
- RBA says: Will not increase the cash rate target until progress is being made towards full employment and it is confident that inflation will be sustainably within the 2–3% band.
- Says: Under the baseline scenario, unemployment begins to gradually decline from later this year.
- Says: Trimmed mean inflation is also expected to be lower (but still positive) in the June quarter, to be around 1½ per cent over the year.
- Says: Ongoing spare capacity in the labour market is likely to result in a period of slower growth in wages and thus labour costs.
- Says: Given the relatively rapid decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Australia, it is possible to contemplate an upside scenario where most domestic restrictions on activity are relaxed a little sooner.
- Says: Plausible baseline scenario for the outlook in Australia involves the relaxation of domestic activity restrictions over the coming months, with most of these restrictions lifted by the end of the September quarter.
- Says: Under this baseline scenario, activity and employment begin to recover in the second half of the year.
ASX 200 Index's seeking out the 38.2% Fibo resistance
The 38.2% Fibonacci level (5470) has been tested on a couple of occasions and held. The index has been trading between there and the 23.6% Fibo since the end of March. The bears will be looking for an extension below the COVID-19 lows of 4402. However, on a break higher will extend towards a 50% mean reversion at 5794 ahead of a 61.8% golden ration at 6127.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains to test 0.6550 on renewed US-China trade optimism
AUD/USD extends gains and refreshes multi-day highs near 0.6550, benefiting from fresh US-China optimism after Xinhua reported trade representatives from both countries held a phone call. The aussie ignored the RBA's SoMP amid risk-on.
USD/JPY boosted by positive US-China news, eyes 106.50
USD/JPY is extending the early Asian gains in the 106 handle ahead of today's Nonfarm Payrolls showdown. Risk appetite was seeping through the latter part of this week, with the fresh optimism on the US-China trade front keeping the bulls alive.
US Non-Farm Payrolls April Preview: Emotions or facts for the markets
The collapse of the American labor market is a no longer a surprise. After seven weeks of initial claims numbers beyond anything previously experienced and a private payrolls figure that eliminated a decade’s job growth in one month markets are exhausted by superlatives.
Gold: Buyers struggle to extend run-up beyond $1,700
Gold again aims to break nine-day-old horizontal resistance. The bullion registers another U-turn from a nine-day-old horizontal resistance, which in turn keeps sellers hopeful. A three-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
WTI: Snaps two-day losing streak, but still below $24.00
WTI Futures for June registers over 1.0% gain after two-day declines. The black gold defies the previous two-day downside. Considering the gradually recovering RSI, the energy benchmark could extend the latest recoveries towards a 50-hour EMA level of $24.00.