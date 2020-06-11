ASX 200 Index follows the leader, falling in tandem with S&P futures

- Fed fails to support bullish sentiment and equities are on the back foot.
- 5502 comes as a compelling level to the downside, around a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
Markets haven't received the Fed's latest pronouncements too favourably and have taken the Fed's promises as rather empty with them selling off during the press conference.
Stocks on the Australian market have slipped and reacted in kind.
We saw a more than one per cent drop in early trade in the ASX 200 Index after a bearish outlook by the US Federal Reserve hit sentiment.
The Fed's Chairman, Jerome Powell, brought the roosters home to roost for the stock markets when he said that millions may not get back to their old jobs (not inside the same industry) – talk about throwing cold water over a positive.
ASX 200 Index falling in synch with Wall Street
The ASX 200 benchmark index was lower by 70.3 points, or 1.14 per cent, at 6078.1 points after the first 30 minutes of trade on Thursday. The index currently stands at 6,070, -1.26% at the time of writing.
The financial sector has been leading the decline on Thursday, down 2.40 per cent, while the energy sector was lower by 2.29 per cent.
The big banks were all trading sharply lower with the ANZ falling 2.84 per cent to $20.17, the Commonwealth Bank dropping 1.93 per cent to $70.22, NAB falling 2.68 per cent to $19.62 and Westpac sliding lower by 2.79 per cent to $19.15.
Well on the way back
Analysts at ANZ Bank argue that all signs are indicating that Australians want to get back to normal activity. "People are out and about, booking restaurants and looking for places to visit. They are searching for cars to buy and thinking about home renovation."
Although there may still be some concern for the economy, there are other signs Australians are feeling reasonably confident. Seasonally adjusted searching for car sales has surged in the last few weeks and remains elevated (Figure 9). Given cars are such a big ticket item for households, this is a positive sign that Australian are feeling more confident about their economic future.
ASX 200 Index levels
The bulls had broken the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 6124 and that should not be taken lightly. However, bears were looking to the US markets for a correction if the Fed failed to appease the bulls.
At this juncture, it will be prudent to monitor the S&P 500 closely:
-
S&P 500: Futures heading to test a critical daily candle, if it breaks, a 61.8% retracement will be earmarked, and much more
5502 comes as a compelling level to the downside, around a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. A continuation, however, will open prospects for a recovery to the 6300s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.7000 amid risk-off
AUD/USD faces stiff hurdle near 0.7000, as the upside attempts remain capped amid risk-off trading in the Asian equities. Dour Fed's outlook on the US economy and falling Australian inflation expectations weigh on the market sentiment.
USD/JPY battles 107.00 amid Fed-led downbeat market mood
USD/JPY is off the highs, struggling around 107.00 amid a minor US dollar pullback across the board and negative Asian equities, as the dour Fed outlook on the US economy dents the risk appetite and boosts the safe-haven greenback.
Gold: Recedes from weekly top towards $1,730 amid quiet session
Gold prices extend pullback from $1,739.95, the highest since June 02. The bullion prices earlier surged to the highest in over a week but fails to keep the gains amid the latest U-turn of the US dollar from the multi-day low.
WTI slips below $39.00 to snap two-day winning streak
WTI stays pressured near $38.75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The oil benchmark again ticked beyond $40.00 during the previous day but failed to keep the Fed-led gains. The reason could be spotted from the recently refreshed US-China tension.
What to trade when the Fed remains in cautious mode
The Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday highlighted how the US central bank will act as a crutch for the US economy for at least the next 2 years. The majority of the FOMC do not expect to see rates rise from 0% until 2022.