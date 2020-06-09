ASX 200 Index breaks a 61.8% fibo, taking a leaf out of Wall Street

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Aussie shares jumped 3.0 per cent in early trade, breaking a 61.8% Fib retracement level.
  • Gains in Australia have been led by the financial sector, property and industrials have also been performing well.

Aussie share prices were 3.0 per cent in early trade, taking the lead from strong gains on Wall Street overnight. At the time of writing, the ASX200 benchmark index is up 2.55% having travelled in a range of between 5,998.70 to a high of 6,198.60.

Property and industrials have been performing well as well this session, up 4.2 and 3.79 per cent respectively while the health sector index took a knock, losing 1.37 per cent.

Gains in Australia have been led by the financial sector, which surged by 4.93 per cent, followed by energy, up 4.87 per cent and positive data likely underpins the bullish sentiment going forward:

Meanwhile, among the big four banks, ANZ was up 6.22 per cent to $21.00, the Commonwealth Bank picked up 4.64 per cent to $71.92, NAB rose by 5.44 per cent to $20.54 and Westpac gained 5.99 per cent to $19.91.

Looking ahead

"The fact that the Australian government has been very successful in containing COVID-19 should have a positive impact on consumer confidence as the shutdown restrictions are lifted and the economic recovery takes hold,' analysts at Rabobank explained.

Expectations for more fiscal stimulus to avoid a prolonged slowdown in residential construction and employment have also been supportive. This optimism has even led to speculation that Australia may be able to side-step recession once again.

However, official data out last week showed the economy had already contracted in the March quarter ahead of what is expected to be a sharp downturn this quarter, leading the government to concede the country had entered its first recession since 1991.

While improved risk appetite could squeeze further gains for Aussie shares, the full whack of the global slowdown and the fractious US/China relations could well bear down on Australia.

ASX 200 Index levels

The bulls have broken the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 6124. However, bears will be looking to the US markets for a correction and a template for the index.

5502 comes as a compelling level to the downside, around a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.  A continuation, however, will open prospects for a recovery to the 6300s.

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD battles 0.7000 after a quick drop from 2020 highs, NAB weighs

AUD/USD battles 0.7000 after a quick drop from 2020 highs, NAB weighs

AUD/USD sees a quick drop fresh 2020 highs of 0.7041, in what seems to be a typical profit-taking slide while markets weigh in mixed Australian NAB Survey. The spot battles 0.7000 amid renewed US dollar demand, as Australian-China tensions continue to linger. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bounces in tandem with US dollar, regains 108.00

USD/JPY bounces in tandem with US dollar, regains 108.00

Following the early drop, USD/JPY has managed to bounce back above 108.00, tracking the rebound in the US dollar across the board. Souring risk sentiment is reviving the haven demand for the greenback. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Fails to keep gains above key SMA hurdle

Gold: Fails to keep gains above key SMA hurdle

Gold is struggling to gather upside traction despite the bearish channel breakout on the hourly chart. The retreat from session highs marks a failure on the part of the bulls to keep gains above the descending (bearish) 100-hour SMA.

Gold News

WTI gains 1.5% in Asia, but remains below Monday's high

WTI gains 1.5% in Asia, but remains below Monday's high

Oil regains some poise on Tuesday, as armed forces threaten to oil Libyan oil production. WTI defends $38.00 but remains below Monday's low of $40.44. OPEC+ to extend the oil output cut deal, but Gulf OPEC producers to end voluntary cuts from next month.

Oil News

Bullion bank retreat puts floor under Gold and Silver prices

Bullion bank retreat puts floor under Gold and Silver prices

Investors dumped paper gold and silver along with stocks, commodities, and most other asset classes in March. The price of silver dropped to $12.02/oz on March 18th and gold bottomed at $1,473/oz.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures