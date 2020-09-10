Astrazeneca's decision this week is encouraging because it shows the system is working – Politico

Politico explained that AstraZeneca's decision this week to halt its coronavirus vaccine trials while it reviews safety data is encouraging because it shows the system is working.

Background

It was reported on Tuesday that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trial was on hold over safety concern.

See here AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern – STAT News

The latest reports that Drug giant AstraZeneca said Tuesday it had paused global trials of its coronavirus vaccine because of unexplained illness in one of the volunteers is a real spanner in the works for risk appetite.