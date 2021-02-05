AstraZeneca to apply for Japan's approval of its coronavirus vaccine

AstraZeneca, British–Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, will apply to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare to manufacture and market the new coronavirus vaccine on Feb. 5, according to Nikkei reports.
Key points
- AstraZeneca has agreed with the Government of Japan to supply 120 million doses, of which more the company will produce more than 90 million domestically.
- AstraZeneca began clinical trials in Japan in August 2020 with a scale of 250 patients. The clinical trial is still ongoing, but it has been confirmed that it is safe and effective.
