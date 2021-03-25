AstraZeneca: Phase 3 trial of covid vaccine in US confirmed efficacy

AstraZeneca confirmed on Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine was very effective at preventing the disease.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker confirmed this based on more recent data after questions were raised on the interim results of its US clinical trial findings announced on Monday.

Key takeaways

“Positive high-level results from the primary analysis of the phase III trial of AZD1222 in the US have confirmed covid vaccine efficacy.”

“Vaccine well-tolerated, and no safety concerns were identified.”

“76% vaccine efficacy against symptomatic covid.”

Market reaction

The risk sentiment remains elevated despite the North Korean missiles firing, as the US stimulus and vaccine optimism continue to dominate.

The S&P 500 futures rise 0.12% on the day, now trading around 3,885. The US dollar index flirts with four-month highs near 92.70.