AstraZeneca further cuts target for supply to EU in first quarter to 30 million vaccines – Reuters

Adding to growing vaccine woes in the European Union (EU), AstraZeneca announced that it has cut its supply forecast of COVID-19 vaccines to the bloc in the first quarter to about 30 million doses, Reuters reported, citing a document, shared with EU officials and dated March 10.
The British-Swedish pharma giant said that the cut amounts to a third of its contractual obligations and a 25% drop from pledges made last month.
Key takeaways
“The company now expects to deliver 30.1 million doses by the end of March, and another 20 million in April.”
“The document shows that on Feb. 24, the Anglo-Swedish company already estimated a supply of only 34 million doses to the EU for the January to March period, well below its contracted target of 90 million doses.”
Market reaction
EUR/USD faces a double whammy amid the vaccine blow and a rebound in the US Treasury yields across the curve.
The spot was last seen changing hands at 1.1947, down 0.30% on the day.
