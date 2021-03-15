AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine blood clots to cause risk-off

The Finacial Times has reported that Germany and France are among the growing list of European countries to have suspended or limited use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of possible side-effects including several incidents of blood clots in people that had received the shot.

''The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organisation have said there was no evidence so far that the severe adverse events, including at least five deaths, were caused by the vaccine but national governments have taken precautionary action regardless,'' the article wrote.

''Even if no link is proven between the vaccine and the incidents so that vaccinations restart, experts have warned the suspension is likely to damage already fragile public confidence in the AstraZeneca shot.''

Meanwhile, there are market rumours/chatter, or unconfirmed reports that at least three people have died in Germany due to cerebral blood clot complications after having had the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to an institute that told Ard TV.

Markey implications

This is a risk-off scenario considering how many people are already concerned about possible complications, such as this, related to vaccines.

So far, there has been no evident uptake in the forex market, although E-mini s&P futures are down 0.14%.