AstraZeneca CEO Soriot: Coronavirus vaccine is still possible by year-end

Following the news of a temporary delay in rolling out coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca due to safety concerns, the pharma company’s CEO Pascal Soriot offered some conciliatory remarks.

Key quotes

“Coronavirus vaccine is still possible by year-end.”

“Liability waivers on coronavirus vaccine are typical in a pandemic.”

“We will supply vaccines to countries at the same time to ensure fair and equitable distribution.”

Market reaction

The upbeat comments failed to lift the market mood, as investors remain wary ahead of the critical European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision.

European stocks are down about 0.50% alongside the drop in the US stock futures. Meanwhile, the US dollar nurses losses across its main peers, with the dollar index shedding 0.20 so far.