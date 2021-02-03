AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock News: Financial Times reporting that Switzerland declines to approve AZN vaccine

FT reporting that Switzerland declines to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Additional takeaways

Reuters is reporting that a Switzerland medical official quoted as saying data submitted for approval of AstraZeneca vaccine "are not yet sufficient."

Market reaction

AstraZeneca shares are trading at $50.11 up 0.1%. AZN shares had been higher in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

