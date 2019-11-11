Asset managers sold USD for the fifth consecutive week – ANZ

Based on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data for the week ended on November 05, the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) says that the leveraged funds turned buyers of the US dollar (USD) after two weeks of selling while asset managers sold the greenback for the fifth consecutive week.

The euro (EUR) and safe haven currencies were heavily sold by leveraged funds, while commodity currencies were in demand. Asset managers have turned record long in EUR.

BRL was the standout in the EMFX space, with funds turning overall net short. Asset managers maintained a positive view on MXN, taking their overall net long position to a record high.