Asian stocks wobble amid RBA’s rate cut, doubts over trade truce/global economy

- Asian stocks remain mixed amid doubts over trade optimism, global economic health.
- Trade headlines surrounding the US and China will be the key to watch.
Asian stocks remain volatile as global traders doubt the US-China trade truce amid signs of weakness at the global economic outlook. However, RBA’s hawkish rate cut managed to please most buyers if not all.
Risk tone remains heavy as lack of updates from the US and China pushed global traders to reassess the recently agreed ceasefire amid the global leaders. Headline activity numbers from the UK, EU, and China could also be cited as a reason for market pessimism.
The US 10-year treasury yield trimmed Monday’s gains and flashes nearly 1.5 pip of loss by the press time.
MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan added 1.4% while Japan’s Nikkie is on the run-up to 0.17% gains. Further, Hang Seng rallies 1.35% after Hong Kong markets open whereas India’s BSE Sensex drops 0.24% by the time of writing.
Australia’s ASX 200 cheers Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) 0.25% rate cut with the absence of dovish statement whereas New Zealand NZX 50 follows the suit.
Moving on, comments from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will be closely observed to gain further clarity of the US central bank’s future policy moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1300 amid tariffs threat, weak data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300, consolidating its losses. The US is mulling tariffs against the EU in response to the Airbus-Boeing spat. German retail sales fell by 0.6%, worse than expected.
GBP/USD holds tightly to 10-day low ahead of UK Construction PMI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2650, around the recent lows. Brexit uncertainty and USD strength are weighing on the pair. UK construction PMI is due later.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained capped below mid-108.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair failed to capitalize on the weekly bullish gap opening.
Gold bounces off $1382 on fresh risk off moves
With the USTR’s latest proposal to levy fresh tariffs on EU goods joining uncertainty surrounding Huawei’s future after the US-China trade truce, Gold recover to $1390.35 on early Tuesday.
ADP Employment Preview: The turn of the tide?
The US business clients of ADP are predicted to add 150, 000 new employees to their payrolls in June after 27,000 were hired in May. Private sector job creation expected to recover to the three month moving average.