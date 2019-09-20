Asian stocks trade mixed as calls of further stimulus confront trade/political uncertainty

- Expectations of further rate cuts from RBA/China, fiscal stimulus from India lure equity buyers.
- US-China trade talks, Saudi strikes weigh on risk tone.
- Light economic calendar highlights trade/political headlines, Fed speak for fresh impulse.
With the trade/political pessimism weighing on stimulus hopes (be it monetary or fiscal) from India, China and Australia, Asian stocks flash mixed signals before the European session begins on Friday.
While MSCI’s index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan registers modest gains, Japan’s NIKKEI and South Korea’s KOSPI cheer expectations of a Japan-South Korea and the US-Japan trade deals.
China’s HANG SENG struggles between gains and losses amid recent differences between the US and China, be it political or trade-related, whereas Australia’s ASX 200 gains nearly half a percent amid rising calls of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) further rate cuts considering Thursday’s uptick in headline Unemployment Rate. Further, New Zealand’s NZX 50 is in 0.30% profits as expectations of stimulus from largest consumer Australia please Kiwi traders. Moving on, India’s BSE SENSEX welcomes the Reuters’ news that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is up for announcing measures to boost the national growth. On the contrary, Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index and Malaysia’s FTSE Bursa Malaysia KFCI mark around 0.4% losses each.
The Saudi-led alliance launched military strikes in Yemen while gaining support from major global developed economies.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events will keep traders near to trade/political headlines while seeking fresh market clues. However, public appearances by the Federal Reserve officials, namely the Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren, could also offer intermediate trade signals.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD's range play continues ahead of Eurozone Consumer Confidence
EUR/USD remains directionless despite the drop in the US treasury yields. An above-forecast Eurozone Consumer Confidence will likely push the pair higher to the trendline falling from June highs.
GBP/USD sits at 2-month tops ahead of key Brexit talks
Fresh optimism surrounding the Brexit deal propels GBP/USD to a two-month high. Brexit talks between the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier and UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will be the key.
USD/JPY: Bears eyeing break below 107.45
USD/JPY trades modestly flat, with the bias leaning to the downside, as we wind down into the close for the week following a data-heavy number of sessions which have left more questions unanswered and the outlook murky.
Gold holds on to recovery gains amid trade/political pessimism
In addition to bouncing off multi-month-old rising trend-line, Gold gains support form recently downbeat trade/political headlines while taking the bids to $1,500 during Friday’s Asian session.
Markets unmoved by Fed cut and pause
The Federal Reserve’s latest twist in monetary policy, reducing the fed funds for a second time in two months and then pausing for instructions has left markets without a clear direction on interest rates. Equites ended mixed.