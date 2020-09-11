Asian stocks trade mixed after losses on Wall Street

Asian stocks lack clear directional bias despite positive news on the coronavirus vaccine front.

Goldman Sachs raises the US Q3 GDP forecast.

Oil's recent slide suggests global economic recovery is stalling.

Asian equities are trading mixed on Friday with commodities signaling a stalling of global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

While stocks in Japan are up 0.38%, those in Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea are trading in the red. The Shanghai Composite is trading flat, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng is up 0.32%.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley expect the US-based pharma and biotechnology firms' coronavirus vaccines to get approval in the October-November period. Also, economists at Goldman Sachs are foreseeing a strong US economic rebound in the third quarter. Economists have raised their forecast for the US third-quarter GDP to 35% from 30%, citing resilient consumer spending.

However, these positive developments are likely being overshadowed by the sell-off in commodities, especially oil. The black gold fell by 7.7 last week and looks set to end this week with a 5% drop. Major oil trading firms are again booking storage facilities offshore, a sign of weak demand or economic rebound.

Another reason for Asian stocks' failure to cheer good news could be renewed Brexit tensions and overnight sell-off in the US stocks. Wall Street fell on Thursday with technology stocks with mega-cap technology shares extending the recent rout and energy shares, tracking oil prices lower.