Asian stocks subdued amid pre-holiday thin trades

The Asian stocks are seen trading range-bound to lower, tracking a negative close on the Wall Street overnight, while the sentiment also remained undermined as Dow once against settled below 20k marker yesterday.

The shares on most major Asian indices wavered in a tight range as thin trading persists this Thursday, as investors wound down ahead of the Christmas/ Year-end holiday-break. The Australian markets bucked the trend and edged higher, heading for its fourth straight day of gains, supported by higher commodities’ prices.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops -0.30% to 19,383, the Australian S&P/ASX 200 gains +0.31% to 5,629. The Chinese equities trade in the red zone, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index down -0.35%, while CSI300 index trades -0.21% lower. Hong Kong markets slumps -0.83% to 21,630 levels.