Asian stocks stay under pressure amid threats of US-Iran war, sluggish data

- Japanese traders favored risk-off as they return from a week-long break.
- Downbeat data from China, Japan added to the market’s pessimism.
- Expectations of further monetary easing, US-China phase-one deal developments and risk-reshuffle question the Bears.
The return of full markets witnesses increasing odds of a US-Iran war after the Middle East nations retaliate to the US killing of their top military personnel. The same, while mixed with disappointing PMI data from China and Japan, keep the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.77% ahead of the European session on Monday.
Iran’s attacks on the US targets in Kenya and Baghdad as well as Iraq’s parliamentary vote to push the American forces out of their land grabbed headlines off-late. On the contrary, the US President Donald Trump warned Iraq to bear consequences of heavy sanctions while warning Iran of major retaliation.
Even so, the risk tone seems to have stabilized recently as markets consider the global leaders, like France, Germany and the UK’s, the ability to de-escalate the tension. Also increasing the odds of a no-war situation are Iraq’s lack of a clear leader and the US stage as the world’s largest economy. As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields seesaw near 1.77% whereas S&P 500 Futures take rounds to 3,220/25 with 0.20% loss.
On the data front, December month Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI from Japan and Caixin Services PMI from China also dragged the market sentiment.
With this, shares in Taiwan and India are more than 1.0% down whereas that of Japan nears 2.0% losses. Further, Hong Kong’s HANG SENG marks the red in -0.70% to 28,256 while Australia’s ASX 200 remains mostly unchanged to 6,735 by the press time.
It should also be noted that prices of crude oil and gold are close to eight-month and 6.5-year tops respectively due to the US-Middle East tension and are negatively affecting the equities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto gains amid Mid-East tensions
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, consolidating its gains as the US and Iran continue trading threats after the killing of Iranian general Suleimani. Euro-zone figures are also on the docket.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.31 ahead of UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading below 1.31 as Mid-East tensions dominate the news and ahead of UK services PMI. Uncertainty about future EU-UK relations also weigh on the pound.
Forex Today: US-Iran escalation powers Oil and safe-havens, a busy docket ahead
The risk-off sentiment extended, kicking-off a fresh week this Monday, mainly fueled by heightened US-Iran geopolitical tensions, as both sides traded threats following the US killing of a top Iranian Quds commander Soleimani last Friday.
Gold: Probes 61.8% Fibonacci amid overbought RSI
Following its early-day run-up to the fresh high since April 2013, Gold prices seesaw around $1,575 amid Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal is near to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its broad downpour from 2011 high to 2015 low, around $1,589.
USD/JPY recovers from three-month lows amid nearly oversold RSI conditions
USD/JPY attempts recovery above 108.00, having closed the bearish opening gap. That said, the pair dropped to the lowest since October 10 during early Asia but bounced off 38.2% Fib level of August-December 2019 upside amid oversold RSI.