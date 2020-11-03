Asian stocks stay bid before US elections, ASX 200 gains over 2.0% on RBA’s action

- Asian shares cheer recovery in global activity numbers, hopes of a blue wave in the US elections.
- RBA announces rate cut, QE to combat the virus-led economic challenges.
- BlackRock upgrades Asian economic outlook, MSCI’s equity gauge inches closer to 2.5 years high.
Asian equities ignore the off in Japan to stay bid during the early Tuesday. Asia-pacific markets track Wall Street’s gains as the previous day’s upbeat performance of October month PMIs from leading economies like the US, Europe, China and Japan rekindle recovery hopes. In doing so, the risk barometers ignore political uncertainty in the US ahead of the key 2020 presidential elections. The reason could be traced from the recently increasing odds of a blue wave in both the American houses.
While portraying the trading sentiment, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rises 1.0% while nearing the previous month’s high, also the strongest levels in over two years. On the other hand, Japanese markets are off due to the Culture Day bank holiday.
Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) matched wide market expectations of a 0.15 rate cut, to the benchmark Interest Rate and the 3-year yield target, with the Australian dollar 100 billion of the Quantitative Easing (QE) to the offering. This propels ASX 200 to print the strongest intraday rise in a month while probing the 6,100 level at the time of writing.
New Zealand’s NZX 50 also cheers the gains of ASX 200 by rising 0.70% intraday while Chinese equities couldn’t stay behind the bars amid expectations of a fresh start to the Sino-American relations if Biden enters the White House. Further, South Korea’s KOSPI ignores downbeat Consumer Price Index Growth data for October while Indonesia’s IDX Composite also follows the suit.
On a broader scale, S&P 500 Futures rise for the second day, currently up 0.50% above 3,300, while prices of oil and gold remain lose under 1.0% by press time.
Moving on, global traders are likely to keep the positive outlook ahead of the US elections, starting today. However, any surprise in the polls suggesting another term for President Donald Trump may spoil the mood.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ekes out gains as US stock futures rise
EUR/USD is mildly bid around 1.1650 alongside moderate gains in the US stock futures. The risk of contested US elections is likely to keep gains in check. The resurgence of coronavirus favors losses in the EUR.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.2900 amid mild risk-on ahead of US elections
GBP/USD trims early-day gains even as market sentiment cools down the US dollar. Markets shrug off UK’s lockdown, Morgan Stanley predicts more QE from BOE. Increasing odds of a blue wave favor risk-on mood.
Gold treads water on US election day, levels to watch
Gold (XAU/USD) wavers in a familiar range on the US election day this Tuesday, as a sense of caution sets amid a tighter presidential race in key six swing states. The US dollar remains on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.
Bitcoin plunges below $13,500 as Hong Kong SFC regulates all cryptocurrency exchanges
The cryptocurrency market took a turn downwards on Tuesday towards the end of the Asian session after the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong announced plans to regulate all trading platforms.
WTI faces rejection at key hurdle as major traders foresee demand decline
The US oil prices failed to cut through a crucial technical hurdle on Tuesday as global oil traders warned of coronavirus-led demand destruction. Trafigura and Vitol warn of coronavirus-led demand destruction.