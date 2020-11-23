Asian stocks rise, Shanghai Composite hits 2.5-month high on vaccine optimism

- Investor buy risk on prospects of an early rollout of coronavirus vaccines.
- COVID-19 shots could reach first Americans by mid-Dec, according to top health official.
Asian stocks advanced on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite index reaching the highest point since early September, as investors shrugged off rising coronavirus cases and cheered prospects of an early launch of vaccines.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained over 0.5%, and the Shanghai Composite rose over 0.8%. In South Korea, New Zealand, and India, stocks scored moderate gains alongside a 0.3% rise in the S&P 500 futures. Elsewhere, gold, a classic haven asset, traded flat around $1,870 per ounce and the dollar index dipped over 0.1% to 92.21.
Vaccinations against Covid-19 in the US may begin in three weeks, as the FDA is looking to approve drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech's experimental candidate in mid-December. Britain is likely to give a green signal to Pfizer's vaccine this week.
The month of November has brought good news in the form of positive results of vaccine trials, triggering hopes for a swift economic recovery in 2021 and cushioning risk assets against a resurgence of infections worldwide and negative effects of the lockdown restrictions imposed in major nations like Germany and France.
Besides, the US Congress' inability to deliver additional fiscal stimulus has boosted speculation of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve when it meets in December.
Traders are likely to scan the Federal Reserve's last meeting minutes, due this Wednesday, for clues regarding additional stimulus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 amid vaccine optimism
AUD/USD holds on to gains above 0.7300, as the bulls cheer the re-opening of borders in Australia's two most populous states. Expectations over the rapid rollout of vaccines also add to the upbeat market mood, as S&P 500 futures advance.
NZD/USD ignores RSI, hits two-year high
NZD/USD hits the highest level since December 2018. The NZD/USD pair continues to rally, defying the bull fatigue signaled by an overbought or above-70 reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI). The pair clocked a high of 0.6963 a few minutes before press time. That level was last seen in December 2018.
Gold nears 200-hour SMA
Gold struggles to cross above the 200-hour SMA hurdle. The buyers failed to establish a foothold above that average on Friday. Despite the latest bounce from the long-held support of $1,850, the immediate bias remains neutral.
The week ahead: Three things to watch
The tension between vaccine hopes and growing covid infection rates in the US raged on last week, with growing infection numbers souring risk appetite as we progressed through the week and global stock markets ended lower last week.
WTI hits fresh weekly highs above $42.50 amid vaccine optimism
WTI rises for the fourth straight session on Monday. Having booked a third consecutive weekly rise last week, the black gold is looking to build onto its last week’s surge, as the sentiment remains underpinned by the successful covid vaccine trials across the globe.