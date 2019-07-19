- Asian stocks are flashing green after gains on Wall Street.
- Traders have increased bets that the Fed could cut deeper this month.
Asian stocks are solidly bid this Friday on the rising odds of aggressive rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
As of writing, Japan's Nikkei is up 1.65% or 365 points and the Shanghai Composite is adding 1.12% or 32 points. Shares in South Korea and Hong Kong are also up 1% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 is reporting a 0.85% or 56 point rise.
New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Thursday the central bank needed to “act quickly” when the economy was slowing and rates were low. As a result, Treasury yields softened with the 10-year shedding almost seven basis points to 2.01% and the probability of the Fed cutting rates by 50 basis points on July 31 rose to 42%.
The rising odds of Fed rate cuts also helped the major US indices eke out gains for the first time in three trading days. The S&P 500 adding 0.4% higher and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with marginal gains.
The dovish Fed expectations are helping markets stay in the green despite tensions in the Middle East. The US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that an American Navy ship had destroyed an Iranian done in a “defensive action. ” The announcement came hours after Iranian forces seized a foreign tanker it accused of smuggling oil, according to CNBC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD collapses with Williams, EUR/USD at a key inflection point
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1275 by the end of the US session as dovish comments from Fed’s Williams triggered a dollar’s sell-off. News that a US ship shot down an Iranian drone, right after Iran announced its willingness to reach an agreement not helping the greenback.
GBP/USD: 4H 100MA challenges immediate upside amid overbought RSI
The GBP/USD pair’s recent recovery is currently struggling with the 100-hour moving average (4H 100MA) while taking the rounds to 1.2545 on early Friday. Sellers await a break of 1.2510/05 for fresh positions.
USD/JPY bounces in sync with S&P futures, regains 107.50
USD/JPY is seen making another run higher above the midpoint of the 107 handle, tracking the uptick in S&P 500 futures amid increased odds of aggressive Fed rate cuts, in the wake of NY Fed William's overnight comments.
Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout
Gold is currently trading at $1,443 per Oz, having hit a fresh 2019 high of $1,452. The yellow metal is trimming gains, possibly due to overbought conditions reported by the hourly and 4-hour chart indicators.
Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again
Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.