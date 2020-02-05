Asian stocks rise as risk appetite returns

- Risk appetite returns to markets, pushing major Asian equities higher.
- Chinese stocks are up nearly 2% despite growth concerns.
Asian stocks are flashing green with investors returning to risk assets on hopes the coronavirus would not lead to a prolonged slowdown in the global economy.
At press time, Japan's Nikkei index is adding 1.64% and stocks in South Korea and Australia are reporting moderate gains. While the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting marginal losses, The Shanghai Composite index is printing nearly 2% gain and Hong Kong's Hang Seng is adding 1.76%.
Chinese stocks are gaining altitude despite forecasts for a sharp slowdown in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs recently revised lower its forecast for China's first-quarter GDP growth rate to 4% from 5.6%.
While most economists have revised lower their forecasts for China's gross domestic product (GDP) on coronavirus scare, they are still struggling to assess the impact on the global economy.
Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) governor was out on the wires earlier Wednesday, downplaying fears of deeper economic slowdown due to coronavirus.
Also, investors seem to have taken heart from China's decision to inject $174 billion of liquidity on Monday. Goldman Sachs analysts expect Chinese policymakers to provide more debt-intensive stimulus in the near future.
The risk reset in the financial markets is accompanied by an uptick in oil prices. WTI crude is currently up 1.19% and Brent is adding 1.5%. Meanwhile, the US 10-year treasury yield is sidelined around 1.59%, having jumped from 1.52% to 1.61% on Tuesday, tracking the solid rise in the US equity markets. USD/JPY is reporting marginal losses near 109.45, having jumped by 0.80% on Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares back gains on 0.6700 after RBA's Lowe says further easing likely
AUD/USD wipes out gains and turns lower from near 0.6750 after the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Governor Lowe leaves doors open for further easing. Meanwhile, the downbeat Chinese Services PMI also remains a weight on the Aussie.
USD/JPY bursting through the buy-stop liquidity to 61.8% Fibo
USD/JPY bulls jumped back to life with a good run overnight from 108.60 to 109.53 as risk sentiment picked up in global markets. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.45 between a range of 109.37 and 109.59 in Asia today.
Singapore’s MAS: Sufficient room to easing due to coronavirus, USD/SGD hits a four-month high
Singapore’s central bank (MAS) offers its response to the China coronavirus outbreak. The Singapore dollar extends its declines and hits a new four-month low near 1.3825 against its American rival on dovish comments.
WTI struggles near 13-month low after API data, focus on EIA figures, risk catalysts
WTI bears catch a breath near the lowest since January 2018 while flashing $49.85 as a quote during Wednesday’s Asian session. The black gold has been bearing the burden of expectations that coronavirus will weigh on global energy demand.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.