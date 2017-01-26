Asian stocks rise ahead of US GDP, China off

The Asian stocks prolong its upward trajectory into a third day this Friday, although gains remain limited amid holiday-thinned trading and mixed close on the Wall Street overnight.

The region’s indices trade on a cautious note as tensions over the U.S.-Mexico border wall deepen, and weigh on investors’ appetite for risky assets. While higher oil prices offer support to the energy and resource stocks.

Meanwhile, the Australian markets led the Asian advance, as investors played catch-up after the market was closed for the Australia Day holiday on Thursday.

Markets in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam are closed today, with China closed through next Thursday.

The Japanese benchmark, the Nikkei 225 index rallies +0.33% to 19,466. The Australian benchmark, ASX 200 index rallies +0.71% to 5,711 points. Hong Kong's Hang Seng trades muted around 23,388.

All eyes now remain on the US Q4 advance GDP figures due later in the day, in light of the Trump trade.