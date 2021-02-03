Asian stocks ride multiple catalysts with upbeat mood

- Asian shares stay strong during a busy session.
- China PMI, RBA’s Lowe probe bulls but NZ jobs report, US stimulus hopes keep the tempo high.
- EU inflation, US data can entertain traders amid likely lackluster days ahead of Friday’s NFP.
Although multiple data/events slow down the bull-run, Asian equities remain positive during early Wednesday. The reason could be traced from US stimulus talks and upbeat global vaccination drive, as well as an absence of market frenzy.
While portraying the mood, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rises 0.25% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 adds 0.68% to 28,557 by press time. In doing so, the Japanese markets have an additional reason, provided by BOJ policymaker Wakatabe.
Further, Australia’s ASX 200 ignores downbeat comments from RBA Governor Philip Lowe while flashing 0.80% gains but New Zealand’s NZX 50 seems hesitant in justifying strong employment data at home. Chinese stocks were on the same line while printing mild gains despite downbeat Caixin Services PMI for January suggested an overall weakness in Beijing’s activity numbers after headlines figures weakened previously.
It should be noted that the US Democratic Party is pushing for a resolution that will enable them to pass the much-awaited stimulus without the Republican’s help. Also boosting the stimulus need were the comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Vaccine approval in New Zealand and upbeat results of Russian cure to the pandemic add to the market optimism.
Not only Asia-Pacific shares but S&P 500 Futures and the US 10-year Treasury yields also portray market optimism while eyeing the European Union (EU) inflation figures and the US activity data, not to forget ADP employment change.
Given the lack of major data ahead of Friday’s US NFP, global markets are likely to follow US stimulus and virus/vaccine updates for fresh impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
