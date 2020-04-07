Asian stocks remain positive amid receding pandemic fears, more stimulus

- Asian equities remain positive for the second in a row, following Wall Street gains.
- Coronavirus numbers from the global hotspots trigger early hopes of recovery.
- Policymakers from the US, Japan and New Zealand signal more aid.
- RBA held monetary policy unchanged.
In addition to cheering the recent weakness in coronavirus (COVID-19) figures from the US, Italy, Spain and the UK, Asian stocks also take clues from the US, Japan and New Zealand’s policymakers to extend Monday’s recovery gains. In doing so, the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rises 1.5% whereas Japan’s NIKKEI gain 1.91% by the press time of the pre-Europe session on Tuesday.
As per Monday’s data from the global virus hot-spots, early signs of receding pandemic pleased the risk-takers during the first day of the week. Be it the fourth day of a slowdown in Spain’s pace of new deaths to 13,055 or the lowest in three weeks’ increase in Italy’s confirmed cases to 132,547, not to forget the UK’s third daily drop in the death toll by 439, everything turned investors cautiously optimistic.
During the early-Asian session on Tuesday, comments from the US House Speak Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump renewed hopes of another aid package. Further to the market’s optimism were comments from New Zealand and Japan that also indicated some more helps for the global traders amid the virus fears.
Even so, the RBA held its monetary policy unchanged and drowned Australia’s ASX 200 to buck the broad positive trend. While portraying the same, the US 10-year Treasury yields rise more than three basis points to regain 0.70% mark whereas US stock futures also mark near 1.0% gains by the time of writing.
It’s worth mentioning that the recently released German Industrial Production data also helped markets to remain positive.
Given the major attention to the coronavirus headlines, amid cautious optimism, news concerning the cure will provide an additional smile on the face of the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery amid as Johnson's condition is in focus
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 as the focus remains on PM Johnson's condition. The 55-year old is in intensive care, receiving oxygen and Foreign Secretary Raab is in charge.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.09 amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, up amid falling coronavirus cases in the old continent and as German industrial output beat expectations with 0.3% for February. New US fiscal stimulus is also eyed.
Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits
The bullish scenarios are fulfilled and bring the Top 3 to the launch pad. Ether's dominance shoots up and improves by more than 10% in a single day. The movement shows strong potential not seen since the 2017 bump.
Gold corrects from multi-week tops, slides further below $1650 level
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1645 region in the last hour.
WTI probes $30.00 following latest recovery moves, eyes on API
WTI benefits from recent risk-on, upbeat comments from US President Trump. Oil traders may now wait for the private weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 10.485M, for fresh direction.