Asian stocks pick up a bid ahead of Powell’s testimony

- Major Asian indices are trading flat-to-positive.
- Focus is on Powell’s testimony and Fed minutes.
Asian stocks are trading higher despite fears the US Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell may rein in expectations of aggressive rate cuts during his testimony to Congress later today.
As of writing, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up 32 points or 0.48% and South Korea’s Kospi is reporting a 12 point or 0.60% gain.
Japan’s Nikkei and the Shanghai Composite index are flatlined while shares in Hong Kong are up 91 points or 0.31%.
China’s consumer price index rose 2.7% year-on-year in June, as expected. The producer price index, however, came in at 0.0%, missing the expected rise of 0.3% by a big margin.
Fed’s Powell is scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services committee on Wednesday.
A better-than-expected jobs report released on Friday dampened expectations of aggressive easing by the US Fed. This is evident from the greenback’s broad-based rally. The Dollar Index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, has risen by nearly 100 pips in the last three trading days.
Stocks will likely come under pressure tomorrow if both Fed’s Powell and the minutes of the June policy meeting force markets to scale back expectations of rate cut later this month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD logs three-day losing streak, focus on Powell’s testimony and Fed minutes
EUR/USD drops for three straight sessions on broad-based USD rally. Deeper losses could be seen if Fed’s Powell sounds less dovish-than-expected. EUR/USD, however, will likely regain poise if Powell reinforces rate cuts expectations.
GBP/USD: Bears taking back charge ahead of UK data, Powell
Sellers returned in the Asian trades, sending GBP/USD back to the midpoint of the 1.24 handle, having failed several recovery attempts near 1.2475 region. The Cable looks vulnerable and risks a break below 1.2400 should Fed Chair Powell hint at a smaller rate cut this month.
USD/JPY consolidates the upside sub-109.00, eyes on Powell
USD/JPY consolidates the rally to six-week highs of 109.00 ahead of the European open, as the bulls await fresh impetus for the next push higher. The paise in the upside can be likely due to the fresh weakness in S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields heading into Powell's testimony.
Gold: Bears eye the 50% Fibo retracement
Gold prices have left a bullish pin bar on the charts while the 20-day moving average supports price which comes ahead of 1375. A 50% Fibo' retracement of the April swing lows to late June swing highs on the cards.
FOMC Minutes June 18-19 Meeting Preview: July and beyond
The June FOMC statement dropped the description of Fed rate policy as patient that had first appeared in January after the December fed funds 0.25% increase and remained until May.